Jaishankar spoke at the Doha Forum

'Any better deal?': Jaishankar defends India's Russian oil purchase

Dec 08, 2024

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's decision to buy oil from Russia in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Doha Forum on "Conflict Resolution in a New Era," he challenged critics about whether they had a "better deal" to meet India's energy demands. He said, "I get oil, yes. It is not necessarily cheap. Do you have a better deal?"

Energy partnership

Russia is India's largest crude oil supplier

Notably, Russia has become India's biggest supplier of crude oil, contributing to more than 35% of the country's imports. The energy partnership has deepened in recent years. Jaishankar stressed that India believes negotiations are key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding, "We've always held to the view that this war is not going to be solved on the battlefield."

Peace facilitation

India's diplomatic efforts in Russia-Ukraine conflict

India is also working hard to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. Jaishankar spoke of efforts like reaching out to President Putin in Moscow and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. He explained that India doesn't have a peace plan but holds "honest and transparent" conversations with both sides, saying, "We're not attempting a peace plan...we're doing multiple conversations."

Diplomatic visit

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine and Zelenskyy's response

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine, reiterating India's stand for peace. During his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, he highlighted India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. However, Zelenskyy wanted India to support Ukraine rather than keep a "balancing act." The conflict, which started in February 2022, has claimed 7,001 lives, Action on Armed Violence reported.