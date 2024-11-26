Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Chief Justice of India, Chandrachud, clarified that the judiciary's main role is to examine laws and executive actions for their legality, not to act as a political opposition.

He also addressed criticism over his social interactions with political leaders, assuring that such interactions are part of official duties and do not compromise the judiciary's independence.

Chandrachud's remarks come after Rahul Gandhi's statement

'Judiciary not here to perform opposition's role...': Ex-CJI Chandrachud

By Snehil Singh 07:10 pm Nov 26, 202407:10 pm

What's the story Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has emphasized the separate functions of the judiciary and political opposition in a democracy. The statement comes after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition is doing the job of the judiciary. "People should not presume that the judiciary should be performing the role of the opposition in Parliament or state legislatures," Chandrachud told ANI.

Role clarification

Judiciary's role is to scrutinize laws: Chandrachud

Chandrachud further explained that the judiciary's primary duty is to scrutinize laws and executive actions for their consistency with the law and Constitution. He emphasized that there is a separate space for political opposition in a democracy. The former CJI also expressed concern over attempts to use the judiciary as a platform for political opposition, stating, "What people try to do is...convert the Court into a space for the political opposition."

Social interactions

Chandrachud addresses scrutiny over interactions with political leaders

When asked about intense scrutiny on social media over his meetings with political leaders, Chandrachud said socializing during official meetings is natural. He pointed out that selection committees often have leaders from different branches, which requires interaction. The former CJI also addressed the controversy over Prime MinisterNarendra Modi attending a Ganpati Puja at his residence, saying such visits aren't unique and are part of social courtesy within the system.

Independence assurance

Chandrachud assures social interactions do not compromise independence

Chandrachud assured that these social interactions don't compromise independence in their work. He said, "And, you know, these social courtesies do not detract from the fact that despite these social curtsies which are observed at different levels of the government, in the work which we do, we are entirely independent of each other."