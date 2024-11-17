Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Prime Minister Modi is on a historic visit to Nigeria, the first by an Indian PM in 17 years, aiming to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The focus of this partnership is economic development, with over 200 Indian companies investing more than $27 billion in Nigeria's key sectors.

This visit, part of a three-nation tour, also marks Modi's receipt of the "Key to the City" of Abuja, an honor previously bestowed only on Queen Elizabeth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi will receive GCON award

Nigeria to honor Modi with award only Queen Elizabeth received

By Chanshimla Varah 02:24 pm Nov 17, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred Nigeria's highest civilian award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The prestigious honor has been awarded to only one other foreign dignitary, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969. The GCON will be the 17th international recognition given to PM Modi by a foreign nation.

Diplomatic tour

PM Modi's historic visit to Nigeria

PM Modi reached Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday as part of his three-nation tour which also includes Brazil and Guyana. The visit is historic as this is the first time an Indian PM has visited Nigeria in 17 years. On his arrival, he was gifted the "Key to the City" of Abuja by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory.

Strategic partnership

PM Modi's visit aims to strengthen India-Nigeria ties

The visit came following an invitation by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. PM Modi had said he was eager to build on the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, noting common beliefs in democracy and pluralism. He had also said he was looking forward to engaging with the Indian community and friends in Nigeria.

Bilateral relations

India-Nigeria partnership: A focus on economic development

India and Nigeria have shared warm bilateral ties since 2007, with a strong collaboration in the fields of economic development, energy, and defense. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in critical sectors in Nigeria. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to hold talks with Nigerian leaders to review and strengthen this strategic partnership even further.