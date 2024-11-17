Nigeria to honor Modi with award only Queen Elizabeth received
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred Nigeria's highest civilian award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The prestigious honor has been awarded to only one other foreign dignitary, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969. The GCON will be the 17th international recognition given to PM Modi by a foreign nation.
PM Modi's historic visit to Nigeria
PM Modi reached Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday as part of his three-nation tour which also includes Brazil and Guyana. The visit is historic as this is the first time an Indian PM has visited Nigeria in 17 years. On his arrival, he was gifted the "Key to the City" of Abuja by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory.
PM Modi's visit aims to strengthen India-Nigeria ties
The visit came following an invitation by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. PM Modi had said he was eager to build on the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, noting common beliefs in democracy and pluralism. He had also said he was looking forward to engaging with the Indian community and friends in Nigeria.
India-Nigeria partnership: A focus on economic development
India and Nigeria have shared warm bilateral ties since 2007, with a strong collaboration in the fields of economic development, energy, and defense. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in critical sectors in Nigeria. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to hold talks with Nigerian leaders to review and strengthen this strategic partnership even further.