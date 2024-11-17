Summarize Simplifying... In short Three women from Mysuru tragically drowned in a swimming pool at a Mangaluru resort.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when one woman drowned and the others unsuccessfully attempted to rescue her.

The resort staff raised the alarm and an investigation, led by Ullal police inspector H N Balakrishna, is currently underway.

The incident took place on Sunday morning

3 women from Mysuru drown at Mangaluru resort swimming pool

By Chanshimla Varah 02:20 pm Nov 17, 202402:20 pm

What's the story In a tragic incident, three women from Mysuru, Karnataka, drowned in a swimming pool at Vazco Beach Resort near Mangaluru on Sunday morning. The incident took place at around 10:05am, the Hindu reported. The deceased have been identified as N Keerthana (21), MD Nishitha (21), and S Parvathi (20). They had checked into the resort a day prior.

According to reports, one woman drowned in the water first, and when another attempted to rescue her, she drowned as well, prompting the third woman to enter the water. This incident apparently took place in a matter of minutes. They had allegedly placed their clothes near the poolside and set an iPhone to video the event before entering the water.

When the resort staff found them, they immediately raised the alarm. CCTV footage from the resort captured the incident, showing the young women struggling in the water. A team lead by Ullal police inspector H N Balakrishna arrived at the area and is conducting an investigation. The resort is owned by one Manohar.