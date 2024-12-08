Summarize Simplifying... In short Syrian rebels have made significant strides, entering Damascus and capturing the infamous Saydnaya military prison.

Amidst this, Iran's forces have largely left Syria, and the US has denied plans for military intervention.

Assad's whereabouts are currently unknown

Syrian rebels enter Damascus, capture notorious military prison

By Chanshimla Varah 09:17 am Dec 08, 202409:17 am

What's the story Syrian opposition fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have reportedly entered the capital city of Damascus. The development comes after their major advance across Syria, including the capture of major cities like Homs, Aleppo, and Hama in just days. The rebels said Damascus was "now free" of President Bashar al-Assad, who is nowhere to be seen, and no official statement has been issued by the Syrian government.

Airport evacuation

Damascus airport evacuated amid escalating conflict

In the wake of the insurgents' entry into Damascus, pro-government Sham FM radio reported that the city's airport was evacuated and all flights were halted. The opposition fighters also claimed to have entered the notorious Saydnaya military prison north of Damascus, liberating prisoners held there. The prison, dubbed the "Human Slaughterhouse," allegedly housed thousands of captives, including civilians and anti-government rebels. This rapid offensive has now left only three of 14 provincial capitals- Damascus, Latakia, and Tartus- under government control.

Evacuation and non-intervention

Iranian forces evacuate Syria, US denies military intervention plans

Iranian forces, who were defending Assad's regime, have mostly evacuated Syria, United States officials said. Amidst these developments, the US has made it clear that it doesn't plan any military intervention in Syria's civil war. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said their focus would be on American national security priorities and interests. The goal of the offensive, according to HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, is to overthrow Assad's government.

Rebel control

Rebel offensive leaves more areas under their control

The Syrian army withdrew from most of southern Syria after groups labeled as "terrorists" by the government attacked army checkpoints. This redeployment has led to more areas coming under rebel control. In Homs, residents celebrated the army's withdrawal and chanted slogans against Assad. The fall of Homs not only severs Damascus from Assad's coastal stronghold but also symbolizes a rebel resurgence in the 13-year conflict.

Diplomatic talks

Foreign ministers to discuss Syria's situation in Qatar

As the conflict intensifies, foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey are set to meet in Qatar to discuss Syria's situation. Qatar's top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, criticized Assad for not tackling the country's underlying problems during a lull in fighting. He said he was surprised at the rebels' rapid advance and warned of a threat to Syria's "territorial integrity" if urgent political processes weren't initiated.