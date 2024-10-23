Summarize Simplifying... In short At the recent BRICS summit, Indian PM Modi advocated for dialogue and diplomacy over war, stressing the need for global institutional reform, particularly in the United Nations Security Council.

He welcomed new BRICS partners like Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE, emphasizing decisions on new members should be consensus-based.

Modi also highlighted India's strategic partnership with Russia, thanking President Putin for hosting the summit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi emphasizes cooperation to tackle global challenges

'India supports dialogue, diplomacy...not war': PM Modi at BRICS

By Chanshimla Varah 05:23 pm Oct 23, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy over war at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Speaking at a closed-door plenary session, PM Modi emphasized the need to tackle global challenges through cooperation. He also highlighted pressing global issues such as military conflicts, economic uncertainty, climate change, and terrorism, and called for unified action without double standards.

Anti-terrorism stance

PM Modi advocates for unified action against terrorism

"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges. The world is also talking about the North-South and East-West divides." "At such a time, there are high expectations of the BRICS grouping and I believe that we....can play a positive role in all these areas," he said. He also pushed for active steps to prevent youth radicalization and called for progress on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations.

Institutional reform

PM Modi calls for reform in global institutions

"In order to counter terrorism and terror-financing, we need the single-minded and firm support of all...there is no place for double standards on this serious matter," he said. PM Modi also emphasized the need to reform global institutions such as the United Nations Security Council, warning against replacing these institutions and advocating for their reform instead. "We should move forward in a timely manner for reforms in global institutions like UNSC, multilateral development banks, and World Trade Organization," he said.

BRICS expansion

PM Modi welcomes new BRICS partner countries

The prime minister also welcomed new BRICS partner countries like Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. He stressed that decisions on new members should be taken by consensus and follow principles set at the Johannesburg Summit. "In this regard all decisions should be taken by consensus," he said, adding, "Guiding principles, standards, and procedures adopted at Johannesburg Summit should be followed by all member and partner countries."

Twitter Post

BRICS now an economy bigger than 30 trillion dollars: PM

Diplomatic relations

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Putin, highlights partnership

Thanking President Vladimir Putin for hosting the summit, PM Modi emphasized India's strategic partnership with Russia. Russia had portrayed the summit as proof of its diplomatic strength in the face of Western attempts to isolate it over the Ukraine conflict. In his address, Russian President Putin described an ongoing transformation toward a "multipolar world order" as dynamic and irreversible. Moscow sees the platform as an alternative to Western-led groups like the G7, a view shared by Chinese President Xi Jinping.