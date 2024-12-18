Summarize Simplifying... In short A Trinamool MP has moved a privilege notice against Shah for his comments on Ambedkar, sparking outrage among Congress leaders who demanded his resignation and apology.

Shah's remarks were defended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused the Congress of having a history of disrespecting Ambedkar.

The controversy has ignited a heated debate on the respect and recognition of Ambedkar's contributions to the Indian Constitution. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The row erupted during a debate on Constitution

Trinamool MP moves privilege notice against Shah over Ambedkar remarks

By Snehil Singh 07:55 pm Dec 18, 202407:55 pm

What's the story Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien has moved a privilege notice against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. O'Brien claims the remarks belittle Ambedkar's legacy and the dignity of the House, demanding action against Shah for violating parliamentary decorum. The row erupted during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, where opposition MPs protested against Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Backlash

Opposition protests and demands for Shah's resignation

During the debate, Shah implied it had become a fashion for the opposition to take Ambedkar's name. His exact words were, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar...Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata." This comment sparked a furor among Congress leaders who sought his resignation and an apology. Protesters waved Ambedkar's photos and raised slogans like 'Jai Bhim' and asked Shah to apologize in Parliament.

Criticism

Congress leaders condemn Shah's remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Shah's statement on Twitter, saying, "Those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely have problems with Ambedkar ji." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed Shah's remarks, accusing Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of belittling Ambedkar's contributions. Kharge added Shah's remarks proved BJP/RSS was against symbols like Tricolour and Ashoka Chakra. He said they preferred Manusmriti over the Constitution, which Ambedkar stopped from happening.

Defense

PM Modi defends Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

In the wake of the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's remarks. He accused the Congress of insulting BR Ambedkar for years, and their reaction was "theatrics" after Shah's address. Modi claimed Shah exposed Congress's history of disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar, and they were "stung and stunned" by the facts presented by Shah in his speech.