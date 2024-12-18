Summarize Simplifying... In short In a heated exchange in the Indian Parliament, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the resignation of Shah, accusing him of disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar.

In response, Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended their party's actions, accusing the Congress party of being anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution.

They highlighted their party's efforts to honor Dr. Ambedkar's legacy, including the establishment of Constitution Day and development of Ambedkar-related sites, while accusing Congress of trying to erase Ambedkar's legacy and disrespecting SC/ST communities.

Amit Shah accused Congress of spreading fake news

'Can never speak against Ambedkar...': Shah on Parliament remark

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Congress party of twisting his Rajya Sabha remarks during a Constitution debate. "My statements were misrepresented. Congress spreads fake news. I can never speak against Ambedkar ji," he said at a Delhi press conference on Wednesday. The row started over Shah's comments on frequent invocation of Dr BR Ambedkar's name, which he likened to a "fashion."

Resignation demand

Congress demands Shah's resignation over controversial remarks

Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha led to protests by opposition MPs inside Parliament. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Shah's resignation and an apology. "If Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi respects Dr Ambedkar, [Shah] should be sacked by midnight," Kharge said, adding people are ready to protest and sacrifice for Dr Ambedkar.

Counter-accusations

Shah accuses Congress of being anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution

Responding to the Congress's demands, Shah accused the party of being anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. He emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's work to honor Dr Ambedkar, saying that BJP governments developed several sites related to him and announced Constitution Day to honor his legacy. "Congress governments never built an Ambedkar memorial," he added.

Modi's defense

PM Modi defends Shah, accuses Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Shah's defense against Congress's allegations. In a series of posts on social media, he mentioned what he called Congress's historical slights to Ambedkar. He accused the Congress of trying to erase Ambedkar's legacy and humiliating SC/ST communities. "The Congress got Babasaheb defeated in elections twice...denied him Bharat Ratna for over 40 years," he said in an X post.