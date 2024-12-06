Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to escalating violence in Manipur, the opposition has urged PM Modi to visit the state or invite local political parties to his residence in New Delhi.

They believe only his direct involvement can restore peace.

The plea follows recent attacks on ministers' homes and the discovery of six bodies in the Barak river, sparking unrest.

Manipur has been facing unrest since May 3

'Eagerly waiting...': Manipur opposition writes to PM Modi for visit

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:27 pm Dec 06, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Manipur has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to visit the state. The letter draws attention to the ongoing crisis in Manipur since May 3, 2023, which has led to nearly 100,000 internal displacements and hundreds of deaths. The opposition emphasized the "unprecedented pain, trauma, fear and complete helplessness" of Manipur's residents.

Demands outlined

Opposition's 3 demands to PM Modi

The opposition has made three demands to PM Modi to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. First, they want the prime minister to visit the state before 2024 ends. If that's not possible, they suggest he invite all political parties of Manipur to his official residence in New Delhi. The third demand stresses only PM Modi's "direct involvement with the people of Manipur can bring peace and normalcy."

Escalating unrest

Recent surge in violence triggers opposition's plea

The opposition's plea comes after violence had escalated in Manipur recently, including attacks on the houses of ministers and MLAs. The unrest was triggered after six bodies—three women and three children—were found in the Barak river in Jiribam. The letter to PM Modi reads that "the people of Manipur are longing to meet you on the soil of Manipur," stressing on their wish for his direct intervention in ending the crisis.