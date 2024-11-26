Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, though no dates are confirmed yet.

This follows Modi's two recent trips to Russia, one in July to strengthen diplomatic ties, and another in October to attend the 16th BRICS Summit at Putin's invitation.

During these visits, the leaders discussed peace strategies and India's progress under Modi's leadership. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Singh will visit Moscow and Kaliningrad

Rajnath Singh to visit Russia from December 8-10

By Snehil Singh 03:16 pm Nov 26, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia from December 8-10, Russia's TASS state news agency reported. Singh's itinerary includes a visit to Moscow and Kaliningrad, a European exclave of Russia. The announcement comes as India and Russia have been engaged in a series of diplomatic engagements to strengthen bilateral ties.

Diplomatic exchanges

Anticipation of Putin's visit to India

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin could visit India in the next few months. However, no dates have been confirmed yet. The invitation was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks in Moscow in July. The talks were part of PM Modi's diplomatic visit to strengthen India's relationship with Russia and push dialogue as a way to peace amid conflicts.

BRICS summit

PM Modi's recent visit to Russia

Apart from the July visit, PM Modi also visited Russia from October 22-23 on President Putin's invitation. The visit was meant to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. During his visit, Putin hosted Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a "private engagement." The Russian leader lauded PM Modi for his contributions toward India's progress during the meeting.