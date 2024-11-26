Summarize Simplifying... In short For Mahakumbh 2025, fire safety measures are getting a tech upgrade with the deployment of robots and 200 specially trained fire commandos.

The event's fire services budget has seen a significant increase, from ₹6 crore to ₹67 crore, to ensure daily fire audits and adherence to safety standards.

Visitors can also expect to see advanced firefighting equipment, including a 35-meter high articulating water tower equipped with a high-tech camera to monitor fire-prone areas.

The robots weigh between 20-25kg

Robots to be deployed for fire safety at Mahakumbh 2025

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:16 pm Nov 26, 202402:16 pm

What's the story In a first, the world's largest spiritual gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, will use robotic fire tenders to ensure fire safety. The robots, weighing between 20-25kg, can reach places where personnel can't. They can climb stairs and douse fires with precision, ensuring quicker and safer responses.

Enhanced security

Specialized commandos and high-tech equipment to ensure safety

Along with the robots, 200 specially trained fire commandos will also be deployed at the event to handle emergencies and ensure the safety of visitors. The Special Trained Rescue Group (STRG), inspired by the NDRF and SDRF, consists of personnel trained by the NDRF and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Hyderabad. The unit will be deployed in high-risk zones during the fair.

Budget hike

Fire safety budget increased for Mahakumbh 2025

The budget for fire services at the event has been massively hiked from ₹6 crore in the last Kumbh to ₹67 crore for Mahakumbh 2025. Daily fire audits will be conducted and sanitation workers will check for unsafe equipment use in camps. Additional Director General (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan also inspected facilities like barracks and stores, instructing officials to ensure tents' electrical wiring meets safety standards.

Equipment showcase

Advanced firefighting equipment demonstrated at Mahakumbh

An articulating water tower that can spray water from a height of 35 meters will also be on display at Mahakumbh. The tower has a high-tech camera to keep an eye on fire-prone areas from above. During a demonstration, firefighting robots, along with other modern equipment like all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), fire bullets, foam tenders, and articulating water towers, demonstrated their efficiency in tackling potential fire hazards.