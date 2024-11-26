Summarize Simplifying... In short On Constitution Day, Indian leaders, including PM Modi and Union Ministers, paid tribute to the nation's constitution and its drafters, emphasizing its role in fostering democracy.

State leaders urged citizens to uphold constitutional values, while official celebrations included addresses by President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar.

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Constitution

PM Modi, Amit Shah, others extend Constitution Day greetings

By Snehil Singh 01:14 pm Nov 26, 202401:14 pm

What's the story India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Constitution on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion, writing on social media, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution." Home Minister Amit Shah also wished everyone and said the Constitution is a "mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights."

Ministerial tributes

Union ministers highlight Constitution's role in democracy

Union Minister Hardeep Puri observed that marking November 26 as Constitution Day has intensified people's connection with its ideals. He wrote, "Greetings to fellow citizens on the historic occasion of #75YearsOfConstitution! It was on 26 November 1949 that we adopted our constitution which is the longest-written constitution in the world." Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called the Indian Constitution the soul of democracy and paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar for drafting a progressive document.

State leaders

State CMs urge citizens to uphold constitutional values

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel asked citizens to realize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat - Evolved Bharat.' Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma asked to take a pledge to follow constitutional values for building a prosperous India. KC Venugopal called the Constitution a living document embodying India's soul and history, promoting justice, equality, inclusivity, and democracy. He thanked visionaries like Dr. Ambedkar and Pandit Nehru for shaping it.

Official celebrations

President Murmu, VP Dhankhar to address Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu will address Members of both Houses of Parliament in Central Hall on 'Samvidhan Divas.' PM Modi will participate in celebrations at the Supreme Court's Auditorium Administrative Building Complex. At the event, PM Modi will release the annual report of Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and deliver an address. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will also address Members of both Houses on this occasion.

PM Modi onSamvidhan Divas