Summarize Simplifying... In short Tamil Nadu is on high alert due to heavy rainfall, with red alerts issued for four districts and orange alerts for several others.

Schools are closed, and residents in low-lying areas, especially in Chennai, are urged to relocate due to severe waterlogging.

The state government assures preparedness, with relief teams deployed and the weather department expecting the situation to improve by November 30. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The warning is due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal

Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues red alert for 4 districts

By Snehil Singh 12:39 pm Nov 26, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu. The warning specifically pertains to Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam but also includes Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. The severe weather warning comes as a result of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal which is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the next five days.

Rainfall forecast

IMD predicts rainfall exceeding 20cm in some areas

The IMD has predicted that some areas may even see rainfall of over 20 cm. Coastal and delta districts are especially vulnerable to heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Apart from the red alert, several other districts have been placed under an orange alert by the weather department. These include Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu districts, which are likely to see heavy rain in isolated areas.

Precautionary measures

Authorities on high alert, schools temporarily closed

Given the IMD's severe weather warning, authorities have been asked to stay on high alert. Schools and colleges in the affected areas have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. Relief teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed in vulnerable areas to deal with any emergencies arising out of the heavy rainfall.

City impact

Chennai faces waterlogging, residents urged to relocate

Chennai has already been reeling under severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rains. The city corporation is already deploying pumps to clear inundated streets. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to move to relief camps and avoid non-essential travel. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions along the coast.

State response

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall, assures preparedness

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing isolated heavy rainfall since November 21, resulting in severe flooding in urban areas such as Thoothukudi. Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin had assured residents of the government's preparedness for the rain. He had said that based on a study of the impact of rains in October, they have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers to manage potential flooding situations effectively.

Weather outlook

IMD expects depression to subside by November 30

The IMD expects the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal to dissipate by November 30. This is expected to shift Tamil Nadu from a red alert to an overall yellow alert. The weather department continues to closely monitor the situation and advises residents to remain updated on weather advisories. Citizens are urged to contact emergency services for help and not circulate unverified information on social media.