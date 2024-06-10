Next Article

Modi's cabinet to meet on Monday

Modi 3.0: Cabinet to hold first meeting today

By Chanshimla Varah 12:49 pm Jun 10, 202412:49 pm

What's the story The inaugural meeting of the third Narendra Modi cabinet will be conducted on Monday at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The newly inducted ministers will gather at Modi's residence at 5:00pm. Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi assumed office for a third consecutive term at 11:30am in his South Block office in Delhi. The portfolios of these cabinet members are also expected to be announced on Monday.

Modi sworn in for third term as Prime Minister

Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a third term on Saturday. Alongside him, 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (Mos), and five MoS (independent charge) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies also took oath. This marks the first time Modi will be leading a coalition government since his first election in 2014. Modi's BJP secured an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, capturing 282 and 303 seats.

Modi at the oath-taking ceremony

Prominent leaders join Modi's third Cabinet

Notable leaders who were sworn in as Cabinet ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Jagat Prakash Nadda, and others. States such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh received significant representation in this new government, with Bihar receiving four cabinet berths and Uttar Pradesh receiving nine ministerial seats. There are 42 ministers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories. Seven women, including two in Cabinet roles, were also inducted.