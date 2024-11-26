Summarize Simplifying... In short Prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Krishna Prabhu Das, has been arrested in connection with a sedition case, sparking protests in Dhaka.

ISKCON seeks India's intervention after Bangladesh arrests priest

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has asked the Indian government to step in after their top priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, was arrested in Bangladesh. Das was arrested by Dhaka police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. ISKCON has vehemently denied allegations connecting them to terrorist activities, calling such claims "outrageous" and "baseless." Here's what happened.

Arrest linked to sedition case involving 19 individuals

Das, popularly known as Krishna Prabhu Das, is a well-known Hindu leader in Bangladesh and a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group. He has been a vocal advocate for Hindu rights and has organized rallies against religious discrimination in Bangladesh. His arrest is in connection with a sedition case filed on October 31 against 19 people, including Das, after a saffron flag was allegedly hoisted over the Bangladeshi flag during a rally.

Protests erupt in Dhaka following Das's arrest

The rally was held on October 25 at Zero Point near the New Market intersection of Dhaka. The Hindu community organized the event under the banner 'Sanatan Jagaran Mancha.' After his arrest, protests broke out at the Cheragi intersection of Dhaka with protesters demanding his release.

ISKCON urges Indian government to negotiate Das's release

Separately, ISKCON urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to engage with Bangladesh's interim government for Das's release. ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das expressed concerns about Chinmoy being taken to an undisclosed location by police. The organization reiterated its identity as a "peace-loving Bhakti movement" and called for immediate action from India.

Hindu communities demand legal protection amid unrest

The case against Das also has other accused such as Ajay Dutta and Leela Raj Das Brahmachari. Bangladeshi authorities have already arrested two suspects in connection with the case in Chattogram's Sadarghat area. Amid political unrest, Hindu communities have demanded better legal protection and the establishment of a minority affairs ministry under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus's interim government.