'Modi ji...sansad mein aao'—Rahul's message to PM amid Adani row
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the ongoing Parliament session and answer the allegations against the Adani Group. The opposition leader has demanded an investigation into allegations that Indian officials were bribed by the conglomerate to secure solar energy contracts. "Modi ji sansad me aao, Adani par jaanch se mat ghabrao (Modi ji come to Parliament, don't be afraid of investigation related to Adani)," Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.
Opposition stages protest, demands discussion on Adani issue
The Congress party and its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc allies have been demanding a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament since the Winter Session commenced. Opposition MPs staged a symbolic protest wearing masks that read, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai." Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the demonstration, holding copies of the Constitution.
Adani Group refutes allegations, commits to governance standards
The Adani Group has denied the allegations leveled by the United States authorities, calling charges from the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission "baseless." The group reiterated its commitment to maintaining "the highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance." They also highlighted that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BJP accuses Gandhi of colluding with Soros
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Gandhi of colluding with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilize India. BJP leader Sambit Patra shared an image linking Gandhi with Soros, describing them as a "dangerous" triangle. Patra criticized Gandhi for relying on reports from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which is funded by Soros.
Winter session of Parliament continues amid disruptions
The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on November 25, has been frequently disrupted and adjourned early. It will continue till December 20. Meanwhile, the Congress continues to demand accountability from both the government and Adani Group in the wake of these allegations.