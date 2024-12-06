Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst a cash discovery scandal in Parliament, Singhvi denies any involvement, expressing shock at the news.

The incident took place on Thursday

'Lock and key...': Singhvi's dig amid cash row in Parliament

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:11 pm Dec 06, 202401:11 pm

What's the story A controversy has erupted in the Rajya Sabha after a bundle of cash was allegedly found at Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat. The discovery was made during a routine "anti-sabotage check" on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced. The currency notes were discovered on seat number 222, which was allocated to Singhvi who represents Telangana.

Denial and demand

Singhvi denies involvement, calls for investigation

However, Singhvi has denied any connection with the cash discovered from his seat. He was shocked to learn about the incident through Dhankhar's announcement. "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I carry one ₹500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha," Singhvi said. He explained his Thursday movements, saying he entered the House at 12:57pm three minutes before adjournment, and then had lunch with fellow member Ayodhya Rami Reddy till 1:30pm.

Light-hearted remark

Singhvi's humorous suggestion amid serious allegations

Singhvi also called for a thorough investigation into the matter to determine any security breaches. He humorously suggested that MPs might need seats with locks if such incidents continue. "It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked, and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this," he said.

Parliamentary unrest

Uproar in Rajya Sabha over cash discovery

The incident has triggered a political row, with Singhvi stressing the importance of transparency in finding out how such an incident could take place inside Parliament's premises. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Dhankhar for naming Singhvi before the investigation's conclusion, saying, "This should not have been done." Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Chairman's decision to reveal the seat number and concerned member.