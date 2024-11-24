Mahayuti alliance likely to form Maharashtra government on November 25
The Mahayuti alliance, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will form the new government in Maharashtra on Monday, according to various media reports. The alliance won a decisive victory in the assembly elections, winning 233 out of 288 seats. The BJP was the leading party with 132 seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the election results historic and said the seat-sharing process among the three parties was amicable.
Fadnavis attributes victory to public's rejection of appeasement politics
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credited the victory to the public's rejection of appeasement politics and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unity message. "The people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Hai toh Safe Hai' message of unity," he said. Notably, this election also marked a first in Maharashtra's history with no Leader of Opposition in the assembly.
NCP and Shiv Sena elect legislative assembly leaders
The NCP elected Ajit Pawar its leader in the legislative assembly, while his colleague Anil Patil was reappointed as the chief whip. Patil will oversee legislators' attendance and respond to their requests to speak on various topics during the sessions. The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, will have its legislative party meeting on Sunday evening at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai. During this meeting, the party is likely to officially elect Shinde as its leader.
Stock markets to react to election outcomes
Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren has been elected the legislative party leader by INDIA allies and will stake his claim to form the government. The oath ceremony of the new government will take place on November 28. "Today I have resigned from the current government to the Governor and staked claim for the next government. He has entrusted me with the responsibility of the caretaker Chief Minister," Soren told the media.