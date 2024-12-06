Summarize Simplifying... In short The Modi government in India has pledged to buy all farm produce at a minimum support price (MSP) that includes a 50% profit over production costs.

This policy, aimed at supporting farmers, contrasts with previous Congress-led governments accused of neglecting farmers' needs.

This policy, aimed at supporting farmers, contrasts with previous Congress-led governments accused of neglecting farmers' needs.

The government also plans to boost production, cut costs, offer fair prices, compensate for losses, and promote natural farming.

Chouhan's assurance came during Question Hour

Modi government to purchase all farm produce at MSP: Chouhan

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:37 pm Dec 06, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured Rajya Sabha that the Narendra Modi government will purchase all farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP). Chouhan's assurance came during Question Hour amid discussions on MSP and a farmers' march to Delhi demanding legal backing for MSP. "I want to assure the House through you that all produce of farmers will be purchased at the minimum support price," Chouhan said.

MSP calculation

MSP includes 50% profit over production cost: Chouhan

Further, Chouhan emphasized that since 2019, the MSP has been calculated to include a 50% profit over the cost of production. He said this policy benefits farmers and compared it with earlier Congress-led governments, which he accused of ignoring farmers' demands. "They [the Congress] have never honored the farmers and never gave serious consideration to remunerative prices," Chouhan said.

Government support

Government intervenes in export duties, pricing: Chouhan

The minister also spoke about government interventions in export duties and pricing when commodity rates fell, underlining their commitment toward farmers. Answering Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's question on MSP, Chouhan reiterated, "We will fix MSP at more than 50% profit and purchase the farmers' produce." He accused previous Congress governments of ignoring farmers, adding, "When Congress was in power, farmers shed tears of blood."

Crop pricing

Crops purchased at 50% above production cost: Chouhan

Chouhan stressed that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, crops such as paddy, wheat, jowar, and soybean have been bought at 50% above the cost of production for three years. He also answered RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha's question on a farm loan waiver framework by concentrating on raising farmers' incomes instead. Chouhan said the government plans to increase production, reduce costs, give remunerative prices, compensation for losses and promote natural farming.