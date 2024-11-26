India celebrates Constitution Day on November 26

Constitution Day 2024: Why November 26 chosen as Samvidhan Diwas

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:32 pm Nov 26, 202406:32 pm

What's the story India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its Constitution on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Also referred to as Samvidhan Diwas, the day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, making India a republic. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had declared the day as Constitution Day in 2015 to commemorate Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's contributions.

Architectural contribution

Dr Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Constitution

Dr Ambedkar, who is revered as the Father of the Indian Constitution, chaired the Drafting Committee that drafted this seminal document. The Constituent Assembly took almost three years to draft what is now the longest written constitution in the world. The Preamble of the constitution declares India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic with an aim to secure justice, liberty, and equality to all its citizens.

National observance

PM Modi's Constitution Day message and nationwide celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend his wishes: "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution." The day was celebrated with activities such as the 'Samvidhan Yatra,' to promote constitutional awareness among citizens. Union ministers also participated in events under the theme 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman,' showcasing India's constitutional journey over seven decades.

Legal verdict

Supreme Court's decision on 1976 amendment and political discussions

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the 1976 amendment adding "socialist," "secular," and "integrity" to the Preamble through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment. The decision underlines the continuing debates around constitutional values in India. Constitution Day also witnessed political tussles over speaker lists for a joint parliamentary session addressed by President Droupadi Murmu, further underlining its importance in shaping national dialogues.