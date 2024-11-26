Summarize Simplifying... In short A stray bull in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh, injured 15 people before being captured by authorities after a three-hour effort.

This incident follows recent fatal attacks by stray bulls in the region, sparking public outcry for more effective measures to prevent such occurrences.

Watch: Stray bull injures 15 in UP's Jalalabad

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:29 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story A stray bull wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh's Jalalabad injuring 15 people. The incident started when the bull chased a man through traffic and attacked him from behind. The man fell on the ground and was hit again by the bull, leaving him with an eye injury. A video of the incident shows him with blood around his left eye. After the first attack, the bull entered local streets creating panic and injuring several others.

Capture attempt

Jalalabad Municipal Council's efforts to capture stray bull

The Jalalabad Municipal Council was informed about the incident and officials soon reached the spot to capture the stray bull. Although they set a trap, the bull initially escaped. But after nearly three hours of relentless effort, authorities finally managed to nab the animal. Locals are now worried about repeated bull attacks and alleged laxity on part of authorities to curb it.

Previous incidents

Recent bull attacks in Uttar Pradesh raise concerns

This incident isn't an isolated one, as similar attacks have been reported from Uttar Pradesh recently. Earlier this month, a 65-year-old man Ram Manohar was killed by a stray bull in Amethi's Gauriganj area. Manohar was attacked while returning home from his field and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. In another case, Jairam Prajapati (55) was killed while grazing buffaloes near Talia Bagh in Tikarmafi area of Amethi.

Public outcry

Residents demand action against stray bull attacks

The incidents have led to an outcry among locals who are demanding more effective measures to prevent such attacks. Rita, a local resident, claimed her son was seriously injured after being attacked by the same bull. She alleged despite repeated incidents of the animal attacking people, no action had been taken to capture it. These incidents highlight the urgent need for authorities to address the issue of stray animals in populated areas to ensure public safety.

