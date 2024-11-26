Summarize Simplifying... In short A violent mob in Sambhal, incited by local political figures, disrupted a court-ordered survey, leading to property damage and injuries, including a police officer shot in the leg.

Authorities are using drone and CCTV footage to identify the culprits, while opposition leaders call for Supreme Court intervention.

SP MP, MLA's son incited mob in Sambhal violence: FIR

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:26 pm Nov 26, 202403:26 pm

What's the story A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Zia Ur Rehman, a Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The FIR alleges that Rehman incited locals with provocative statements two days before violent clashes broke out over a mosque survey on Sunday. The clashes, which centered around the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid, left four dead.

FIR details: Accusations against Rehman and others

The FIR also names Sohail Iqbal, son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, and 700-800 unidentified people in the violence. It claims Rehman visited the mosque two days before the violence and made statements disturbing communal harmony. On Sunday, an armed mob reached the mosque to stop a court-ordered survey. The FIR alleges Iqbal and others egged on this crowd with messages of support from Rehman.

Mob's violent response to administrative officials

As per the police report, administrative officials requested the mob to not hinder the survey. However, their appeals were met with violence as the crowd retaliated by pelting stones and vandalizing property. Several shops were torched in the violence and an unidentified shooter shot Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary in the leg.

Investigation underway to identify those involved

Authorities are now using drone footage and CCTV to identify those who were involved in the violence. The National Security Act may be invoked against the ones responsible for the unrest. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have demanded Supreme Court intervention after the incident. However, Rehman has blamed local police for the violence, saying "A murder case should be registered against them (police personnel) and action should be taken because they fired from private arms and not government arms."

SP leader defends accused MP, blames government

Uttar Pradesh's SP chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the incident "a riot by the government." Defending Rehman, he said he wasn't even in Sambhal when the incident happened, but was still charged. Yadav also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with party MPs to discuss the matter. The violence in Sambhal has claimed four lives and triggered a massive political row, with opposition leaders urging the SC to intervene.