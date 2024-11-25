Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has criticized Delhi Police for not manning checkpoints, a lapse that could lead to prosecution under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act.

The court has appointed 13 lawyers to ensure compliance with pollution control measures and will review their report before deciding on extending restrictions.

The court also emphasized the need for both central and state governments to act to reduce pollution levels. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

GRAP Stage 4 restrictions were implemented on November 18

'Serious lapse...': SC pulls up Delhi Police over no checkpoints

By Snehil Singh 06:49 pm Nov 25, 202406:49 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has pulled up the Delhi Police, the central government, and the Delhi government for not implementing Stage 4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The restrictions, meant to control air pollution, were implemented on November 18 as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached "severe-plus" levels. The court noted that only 23 out of several city border checkpoints were manned by police personnel, calling it a "serious lapse."

Legal action

SC considers prosecution under CAQM Act

A bench led by Justice AS Oka is considering prosecuting the Delhi Police Commissioner under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act over this lapse. The court noted that checkpoints were mostly manned by toll collection personnel from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, not police or government officials. It asked why police action wasn't directed under Stage IV of GRAP and sought written instructions from both state and central governments on enforcement measures.

Compliance check

SC appoints commissioners to verify GRAP compliance

The Supreme Court has appointed 13 lawyers as commissioners to check compliance with GRAP Stage 4 measures at major entry points into Delhi. The commissioners will collect video evidence and submit a report by Monday. The court wanted CCTV footage from these points to determine if heavy vehicles carrying non-essential goods were being permitted entry despite restrictions.

Deployment criticism

SC criticizes selective deployment of police at checkpoints

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Delhi government, said directions had been issued to post police at certain checkpoints. However, the court slammed this selective deployment as negligence. It said effective monitoring requires personnel at all entry points. The bench also responded to senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy's concerns about GRAP Stage 4's impact on students, especially those from lower-income groups and special needs children deprived of physical classes due to school closures.

Report review

SC to review report on GRAP Stage 4 compliance

Reopening schools would be considered after comparing AQI data from past years and the Supreme Court will review the commissioners' report before extending GRAP Stage 4 restrictions. The court emphasized its constitutional duty to ensure citizens live in a pollution-free environment and urged both central and state governments to take all necessary actions to bring down AQI levels.