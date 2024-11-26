Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality is teetering on the edge of 'severe' again, with 17 of 39 monitoring stations recording high pollution levels.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management has adjusted policies to allow hybrid learning in schools and enforce strict anti-pollution measures, including restrictions on vehicle types and construction activities.

Despite these efforts, the air quality is expected to remain poor due to stagnant winds and ongoing stubble burning in neighboring states. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's air quality is currently 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality on brink of 'severe' again

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:56 am Nov 26, 202409:56 am

What's the story Delhi's air quality is on the verge of slipping back into the "severe" category, after a brief respite in the "poor" range. On Tuesday morning, an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394, falling under "very poor," was recorded at 8:00am. This is a major decline from Monday's 24-hour average AQI of 285 at 9:00am which worsened to 349 by 4:00pm and 391 by 10:00pm.

Pollution factors

Calm winds contribute to pollution accumulation in Delhi

Previously, the air quality had reached a "severe" level of 412 on Saturday. Notably, the last time Delhi's AQI was below 300 was on October 29 when it was 268. Calm winds have stagnated and accumulated local pollutants. Winds are likely to pick up slightly on Tuesday but not enough to disperse pollutants significantly. The AQI is expected to remain "very poor" till Wednesday and may turn "severe" by Thursday.

Monitoring results

Severe AQI levels recorded at multiple monitoring stations

On Tuesday morning, 17 of 39 monitoring stations recorded "severe" AQI, while others were "very poor." East Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 438, followed by Rohini at 430. Delhi has witnessed eight severe air days this season, with November 18 being one of the worst days with an AQI of 494. Stubble burning in neighboring states remains a major pollution source.

Policy changes

CAQM adjusts GRAP clauses amid air quality concerns

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has tweaked clauses in Stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The changes permit educational institutes to function in a hybrid mode instead of only online. The decision takes into account schools' and the Supreme Court's concerns regarding the practicality of exclusive online education. State governments in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will ensure classes are held in hybrid and online modes wherever feasible.

Pollution control

Stringent anti-pollution measures enforced under Stage 4 of GRAP

Under Stage 4 of GRAP, strict anti-pollution measures are in place across Delhi. Only CNG, electric, and BS-VI compliant vehicles are allowed to enter the city; all other trucks are prohibited. All construction activities have been halted as part of efforts to curb pollution. The decision to go for online education will be left to students and their guardians.