Clashes at Udaipur Palace gates over new Maharana-cousin face-off

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:34 am Nov 26, 202409:34 am

What's the story Udaipur erupted in unrest on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar was crowned the 77th Maharana of Mewar. The clash erupted after Singh was denied entry into the City Palace, which is administered by a trust headed by his cousin Dr. Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar and uncle Shreeji Arvind Singh Mewar. The denial resulted in clashes at the palace gates, with stone-pelting from both sides. At least three people were injured in the scuffle.

Unrest intensifies

Denied entry to palace, new Maharana's supporters clash with police

Singh was crowned at Chittorgarh Fort after his father Mahendra Singh Mewar's death. Post the ceremony, he planned to visit family deities at the Dhuni Mata temple inside the palace and the Ekling Shiv temple. However, his entry was blocked due to a long-standing family feud over property management. The district administration intervened as tensions escalated, with police setting up barricades and deploying additional personnel. Despite efforts by senior officials to mediate, no resolution was reached immediately.

Official response

Administration intervenes, assures control over situation

District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said, "The law-and-order situation is well under control," adding that talks were on with both sides. Maharana Mewar Charitable Trust had released public notices warning against trespassing or damaging property. This move practically barred Singh from entering the palace for his coronation rituals. The trust's control over key sites comes from a 1984 decision by former Maharana Bhagwat Singhji who appointed Arvind Singh as director of the trusts.

Ongoing dispute

Supporters plan peaceful protests, administration takes control

Meanwhile, supporters of Singh are likely to regroup, with calls for peaceful protests. The district administration has taken control of the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site. Poswal noted that legal action could be pursued if either party wishes to file a case.