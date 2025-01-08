'Why couldn't he...wait?': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter questions Rahul's Vietnam trip
What's the story
Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent visit to Vietnam.
The trip came days after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Speaking to India Today, she wondered why Gandhi chose to go abroad during a national mourning period.
"Why couldn't you wait? The sky wouldn't have fallen," she said.
Political row
BJP accuses Gandhi of insensitivity, Congress defends
The controversy started after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Gandhi of insensitivity for going to Vietnam to celebrate New Year's.
The BJP accused Gandhi of "prioritizing" his New Year getaway over India's late 'architect of economic reforms,' Singh, as many reports stated that the Congress MP had flown abroad to celebrate the New Year.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Gandhi's actions insulted the late Congress leader Singh.
Trip defense
Congress defends Gandhi's Vietnam trip
The BJP also pointed out Congress leaders' absence during Singh's ash collection ritual.
Responding to this, Congress clarified that the decision about the ash collection was taken in consultation with Singh's family to respect their privacy.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat defended Gandhi's trip, saying it was meant to study Vietnam's economic model and social system.
Rawat further said there shouldn't be any politics over a person taking time off after a busy year.