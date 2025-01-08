What's the story

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent visit to Vietnam.

The trip came days after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Speaking to India Today, she wondered why Gandhi chose to go abroad during a national mourning period.

"Why couldn't you wait? The sky wouldn't have fallen," she said.