Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of having ties with organizations funded by George Soros, alleging these connections are part of an anti-India agenda.

The BJP's claims, which also suggest US involvement in attempts to destabilize India, have been dismissed by the US embassy as "disappointing".

The embassy emphasized its support for global media freedom, denying any collusion with the so-called "deep state".

Soros-linked foundation funded ISB in 2006-07

'No money came directly': PM's adviser on Soros funding charge

By Chanshimla Varah 11:43 am Dec 11, 202411:43 am

What's the story Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), has refuted Congress leader Pawan Khera's allegations that she received funds from an organization supported by US investor George Soros. In a statement, Ravi clarified that while the Open Society Foundation—linked to Soros—did fund the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2006-07 for work on financial inclusion, "no money came directly to any faculty member" during her tenure as an assistant professor at ISB.

Defamation threat

Ravi criticizes Congress, denies direct funding

Calling Khera's allegations a "fit case for defamation," she claimed to have joined the EAC-PM only 18 years after leaving the ISB. She also slammed the Congress in a tweet, asking if they were in line with Soros's "anti-India designs." "I have never been more proud of my work, my nation or my Prime Minister. Meanwhile, in 2020, George Soros declared his anti-India designs and guess who swarms towards him?" Shamika tweeted.

Accusations fly

BJP accuses Congress leaders of links with Soros-funded organizations

The controversy comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, of having links with Soros-funded organizations. The BJP had accused Gandhi of being associated with the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which they alleged was funded by Soros and advocates for Kashmir as an independent nation. The party also alleged Gandhi's Rajiv Gandhi Foundation partnered with Soros's foundation.

Further allegations

BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi used Soros-funded reports

In addition, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of using reports from Soros-funded Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to attack business tycoon Gautam Adani. They alleged this shows a "strong and dangerous relationship" to derail India's economy. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also pointed out by the BJP for admitting George Soros as an "old friend."

Embassy response

US embassy dismisses BJP's accusations, supports media freedom

These allegations come after the BJP had previously claimed that the US "deep state" colluded with OCCRP and Rahul to tarnish India's image. The US denied the BJP's charges on Saturday that organizations supported by the State Department and parts of the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilize India through targeted attacks on PM Modi and business magnate Adani. The US embassy had dismissed these allegations as "disappointing," stressing its support for media freedom around the world.