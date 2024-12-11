'No money came directly': PM's adviser on Soros funding charge
Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), has refuted Congress leader Pawan Khera's allegations that she received funds from an organization supported by US investor George Soros. In a statement, Ravi clarified that while the Open Society Foundation—linked to Soros—did fund the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2006-07 for work on financial inclusion, "no money came directly to any faculty member" during her tenure as an assistant professor at ISB.
Ravi criticizes Congress, denies direct funding
Calling Khera's allegations a "fit case for defamation," she claimed to have joined the EAC-PM only 18 years after leaving the ISB. She also slammed the Congress in a tweet, asking if they were in line with Soros's "anti-India designs." "I have never been more proud of my work, my nation or my Prime Minister. Meanwhile, in 2020, George Soros declared his anti-India designs and guess who swarms towards him?" Shamika tweeted.
BJP accuses Congress leaders of links with Soros-funded organizations
The controversy comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, of having links with Soros-funded organizations. The BJP had accused Gandhi of being associated with the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which they alleged was funded by Soros and advocates for Kashmir as an independent nation. The party also alleged Gandhi's Rajiv Gandhi Foundation partnered with Soros's foundation.
BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi used Soros-funded reports
In addition, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of using reports from Soros-funded Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to attack business tycoon Gautam Adani. They alleged this shows a "strong and dangerous relationship" to derail India's economy. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also pointed out by the BJP for admitting George Soros as an "old friend."
US embassy dismisses BJP's accusations, supports media freedom
These allegations come after the BJP had previously claimed that the US "deep state" colluded with OCCRP and Rahul to tarnish India's image. The US denied the BJP's charges on Saturday that organizations supported by the State Department and parts of the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilize India through targeted attacks on PM Modi and business magnate Adani. The US embassy had dismissed these allegations as "disappointing," stressing its support for media freedom around the world.