'No possibility': Kejriwal rejects report of alliance with Congress
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has reiterated that his party will go solo in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections after ANI, citing sources, reported that his party is in final talks with the Congress regarding seat-sharing. Dismissing the report, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress."
Kejriwal's announcement despite AAP, Congress being part of INDIA
Earlier this year, the AAP and Congress had formed an alliance for the Delhi Lok Sabha elections but lost all the seats as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all seven constituencies. Last week, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav echoed Kejriwal's sentiment, calling their previous tie-up "a mistake" and confirming that Congress will contest all 70 assembly seats independently.
Kejriwal responds to report
Congress to contest all 70 assembly seats independently
The decision sets up a triangular contest in the upcoming elections between AAP, Congress, and BJP. AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015 and is eyeing a third consecutive term. In past assembly polls, AAP had registered massive victories, winning 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020 in the 70-member legislature. On the other hand, the BJP had won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020, while Congress had failed to win any.
AAP's past victories and recent strategy shift
Kejriwal's decision to go solo is similar to the AAP's strategy in the recent Haryana polls, where it went solo after alliance talks over seat sharing failed. On Monday, the AAP unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the Delhi election, with Manish Sisodia running from the Jangpura constituency rather than his previous seat in Patparganj. Educator Awadh Ojha has been nominated to represent Patparganj. The AAP also removed 17 current MLAs in favor of new faces.