Summarize Simplifying... In short A no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accused by the opposition of partisan conduct and breaching parliamentary norms, has been defended by Congress leader Rijiju.

Rijiju, highlighting Dhankhar's dedication to public welfare, criticized the opposition and expressed faith in the NDA majority.

The motion, unlikely to pass due to insufficient opposition numbers, is seen as a symbolic effort to uphold parliamentary democracy amidst ongoing disputes.

Over 70 opposition MPs signed the no-confidence motion

'NDA has majority...': Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Dhankhar

By Snehil Singh 07:17 pm Dec 10, 202407:17 pm

What's the story Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for moving a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He accused the opposition of "disrespecting the dignity of the Chair" and asserted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds a majority in the Upper House. The motion, signed by over 70 MPs from opposition parties—Congress, TMC, AAP, SP, DMK, and RJD—alleges partisan conduct by Dhankhar.

Accusations detailed

Opposition accuses Dhankhar of partisan conduct

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the motion stemmed from Dhankhar's "extremely partisan" conduct of the debates in Parliament. The opposition alleged that Dhankhar often interrupted speeches and denied proper debate on important matters. They also accused him of breaching parliamentary norms, such as switching off mikes during speeches and making personal comments against members.

Defense and criticism

Rijiju defends Dhankhar, criticizes opposition

Rijiju also defended Dhankhar, calling him a leader devoted to public welfare. He slammed the opposition for their behavior, saying "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji comes from a humble background and has always worked for farmers' and people's welfare." Rijiju also slammed the MPs who signed the notice and said "the NDA has the majority, and we all have faith in the Chairman."

Ongoing disputes

No-confidence motion amid parliamentary tensions

The no-confidence motion comes amid heightened tensions in Parliament over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusations linking Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to billionaire George Soros. BJP MPs claimed these links "malign India and raise national security concerns." Despite filing the notice, the opposition lacks sufficient numbers in the 243-member Rajya Sabha to pass the motion.

Constitutional steps

Removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman: A complex process

There are multiple steps involved in the process of removing a Rajya Sabha Chairman. A resolution has to first get support from at least 50% members present in Rajya Sabha on voting day. If passed, it needs a simple majority in Lok Sabha for final acceptance. While it is unlikely to succeed due to numbers, opposition leaders see this as a symbolic effort to uphold parliamentary democracy.