Congress leaders have reportedly received a warning from India's Ministry of Home Affairs' Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for sharing an 'edited' video of a controversial statement by Shah.

The video, seen as an insult to Ambedkar, sparked demands for an apology from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

The video, seen as an insult to Ambedkar, sparked demands for an apology from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

However, Shah and the BJP have refuted these allegations, accusing Congress of twisting facts and spreading "malicious lies".

Congress leaders get X notice for sharing Shah's 'edited' video

By Chanshimla Varah 09:37 am Dec 19, 202409:37 am

What's the story A political storm has been stirred between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech about BR Ambedkar. The BJP alleged the Congress circulated an edited version of Shah's comments about Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha session. In retaliation, the Congress claimed that some of its leaders received notices from social media platform X, allegedly at the Union Home Ministry's request, for sharing these video clips.

Notification

No confirmation yet

According to opposition sources, X's communication refers to a warning received from the Ministry of Home Affairs' Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (MHA) requesting the removal of content published by them that violates Indian law. Neither X nor the MHA's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre confirmed the notice, PTI reported. India Today, citing sources, said that the notice was issued to Congress handles at the request of the Union Home Ministry.

Video content

Shah's remarks on Ambedkar spark controversy

The controversial video features Shah saying, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.' If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven in all seven lives." The Congress saw this as an insult to Ambedkar and accused the BJP of trying to erase his legacy.

Apology demanded

Congress leaders demand apology from Shah

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the BJP wants to change the Constitution and demanded an apology from Shah. Other Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi also echoed the sentiments. They were joined by other parties within the INDIA bloc in their criticism.

Counter-accusations

BJP denies allegations, accuses Congress of manipulation

Shah and the BJP have vehemently denied these allegations. Shah accused the Congress of manipulating his words and misleading society with "twisted facts." He said the BJP would explore all legal options against these accusations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized the Congress, accusing it of spreading "malicious lies" and having a "rotten ecosystem."