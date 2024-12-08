Summarize Simplifying... In short Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician, has criticized the BJP party for accusing him, the OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring with the US to tarnish India's reputation.

The BJP's allegations, which also highlight a supposed connection between the Congress party and George Soros, have been dismissed as "petty politics" by Tharoor.

The controversy arose following charges against Gautam Adani and others for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure favorable solar power contracts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tharoor calls BJP's actions an embarrassment for India

'Attack-dog behavior': Tharoor slams BJP over anti-India agenda allegations

By Snehil Singh 02:13 pm Dec 08, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its allegations against the United States, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Rahul Gandhi. He called the BJP's actions an "embarrassment for India." The US has dismissed the BJP's claims of a conspiracy against India, saying its support for independent journalism doesn't affect editorial decisions.

Accusations

Tharoor accuses BJP of misunderstanding democracy and diplomacy

Tharoor also accused the BJP of not understanding democracy and diplomacy. He alleged that the party is blinded by "petty politics." In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "It's clear the BJP neither understands democracy nor diplomacy. They are so blinded by petty politics that they forget the value of a free press and vibrant independent civil society organizations in a democracy."

Allegations

BJP's allegations against us, OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi

Notably, the BJP had accused the US deep state, OCCRP, and Gandhi of conspiring to "damage" India's reputation. The US called these accusations "disappointing." The BJP had cited a French media report claiming OCCRP is funded by USAID and figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation. The attack came after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew, and others for paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials in exchange for favorable terms for solar power contracts.

Twitter Post

Tharoor's post on X

Connection

BJP highlights Congress's connection with George Soros

The BJP had also emphasized a Congress-Soros connection. They noted Sonia Gandhi's association with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has voiced opinions on Kashmir as a separate entity. "Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation," it said.