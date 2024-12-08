'Attack-dog behavior': Tharoor slams BJP over anti-India agenda allegations
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its allegations against the United States, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Rahul Gandhi. He called the BJP's actions an "embarrassment for India." The US has dismissed the BJP's claims of a conspiracy against India, saying its support for independent journalism doesn't affect editorial decisions.
Tharoor accuses BJP of misunderstanding democracy and diplomacy
Tharoor also accused the BJP of not understanding democracy and diplomacy. He alleged that the party is blinded by "petty politics." In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "It's clear the BJP neither understands democracy nor diplomacy. They are so blinded by petty politics that they forget the value of a free press and vibrant independent civil society organizations in a democracy."
BJP's allegations against us, OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi
Notably, the BJP had accused the US deep state, OCCRP, and Gandhi of conspiring to "damage" India's reputation. The US called these accusations "disappointing." The BJP had cited a French media report claiming OCCRP is funded by USAID and figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation. The attack came after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew, and others for paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials in exchange for favorable terms for solar power contracts.
Tharoor's post on X
BJP highlights Congress's connection with George Soros
The BJP had also emphasized a Congress-Soros connection. They noted Sonia Gandhi's association with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has voiced opinions on Kashmir as a separate entity. "Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation," it said.