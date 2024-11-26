Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of arrogance for allegedly ignoring President Murmu at a Parliament event.

Amidst this controversy, the Constitution Day event saw President Murmu emphasizing the importance of the Indian Constitution and Gandhi urging citizens to protect its ethos.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Constitution Day for the first time since 1950, aiming to inspire active citizen participation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP's Amit Malviya shared a video on X

'Arrogant...': BJP claims Rahul skipped greeting President Murmu in Parliament

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:33 pm Nov 26, 202402:33 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of not greeting President Droupadi Murmu during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day. BJP leader Amit Malviya blamed Gandhi's arrogance for the alleged behavior, implying it was because President Murmu is a tribal woman. "Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President," Malviya wrote on X, sharing a video of the incident.

Party response

BJP leaders echo accusations against Gandhi

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also echoed Malviya's sentiments, accusing Gandhi of "dynastic entitlement and arrogance." Another party leader, Pradeep Bhandari, alleged that the Gandhi family harbors animosity toward tribal communities. This controversy comes amid ongoing criticism from Congress over past actions by the BJP, such as not inviting President Murmu to significant events like the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Event details

Constitution Day event highlights

Speaking at the Constitution Day event, President Murmu highlighted the importance of the Indian Constitution in building the nation. She praised the social justice and inclusive development made possible by the document. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also addressed the event, cautioning against putting creed before country and stressing Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideals. He stressed that constructive dialogue in democratic institutions is essential for their functioning.

Nationwide observance

Gandhi's address and nationwide Constitution Day celebrations

In his address, Gandhi called the Constitution a powerful tool to protect the society's weakest sections. He called on citizens to protect its ethos from those whom he accuses of being falsely committed to it. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Constitution Day for the first time since 1950 with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over functions in Srinagar. The celebrations aimed to reaffirm constitutional values and inspire active citizen participation across the nation.