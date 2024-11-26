Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, which had aligned with the BJP-Shiv Sena government, secured a significant victory with 41 seats, overshadowing Sharad Pawar's faction that won only 10.

The victory, attributed to strategic campaigning and voter loyalty, has highlighted a growing divide within the NCP and the Pawar family, stirring hopes among many for a future reconciliation.

The Supreme Court will hear a case on this

Ajit Pawar's faction misused NCP symbol: Sharad Pawar camp

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:59 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused Ajit Pawar's breakaway group of "creating confusion" among voters by using the party's "clock" symbol. The Supreme Court will hear a case on the matter. The Election Commission had earlier ruled in favor of Ajit's faction as the 'real' NCP, permitting them to use the party name and symbol, a decision contested by Sharad's camp.

Election results

Ajit Pawar's NCP faction triumphs in Maharashtra elections

Ajit's faction of the NCP won the Maharashtra Assembly elections, bagging 41 seats. This is over four times the number of seats won by Sharad's faction, which only got 10. The results of the elections mark a major political shift in the Pawar family, especially in Baramati, a constituency that has been synonymous with Sharad.

Campaign strategy

Ajit Pawar's strategic campaign and voter loyalty

Notably, Ajit had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government after splitting from Sharad's NCP last year. His faction had adopted pink as their campaign color and focused on initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Scheme, which proved instrumental in their victory. Ajit's wife, Sunetra Pawar, had credited Baramati voters' loyalty for his win.

Party division

NCP's internal division and hopes for family unity

The election results have underscored a rift in the NCP and among voters who long for a united Pawar family. Despite their political differences, many Baramati residents recall the past when both factions worked together under Sharad and Ajit's leadership. As Maharashtra progresses under Ajit's leadership in the BJP-headed Mahayuti alliance, many hope for a reconciliation in this powerful political family.