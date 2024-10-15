Indian 'agents' collaborated with Bishnoi gang: Canada police's big charge
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has alleged that agents of the Indian government are working with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create a climate of fear in Canada. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin said at a press conference that the agents are mainly targeting pro-Khalistani elements in the South Asian community. She added, "What we have seen is, from an RCMP perspective, they use organized crime elements."
India dismisses Canada's allegations as 'absurd'
India has strongly rejected these allegations, calling them "absurd" and part of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's vote bank politics. The foreign ministry said, "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics." This comes as India continues to probe Bishnoi gang's alleged role in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Diplomatic fallout between India and Canada
Diplomatic ties between India and Canada have soured beyond repair, with both nations expelling each other's diplomats. This comes amid an ongoing probe into the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. The fallout began when India expelled six Canadian diplomats after its Ottawa ambassador and other diplomats were designated "persons of interest" in Canada's investigation into the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Canada retaliates, expels Indian diplomats
In retaliation to India's actions, Canada too expelled six Indian diplomats. The Canadian police alleged to have unearthed evidence of a deteriorating campaign against Canadian citizens. Tensions have been high since last year when Trudeau alleged he had evidence linking Indian agents to Nijjar's assassination. The RCMP also claimed they had substantial information on widespread criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Indian government targeting South Asians in Canada.
Washington Post report on India's alleged violent campaign
A report by the Washington Post, citing Canadian officials, indicated that Nijjar's assassination was part of a broader violent campaign against Indian dissidents. The report alleged that this campaign was led by a senior Indian official and an operative from India's intelligence agency. It also alleged that Indian diplomats in Canada collect intelligence on suspected Khalistani separatists, which is then relayed to RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), India's intelligence agency.