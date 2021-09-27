Bike rally aimed at promoting tourism flagged off in Jammu

Sixty motorcyclists started from the scenic Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) to Basohli in Kathua district as part of a rally aimed at promoting tourism in the Jammu division, officials said. The bike rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day was flagged off jointly by DC (Divisional Commissioner, Jammu) Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

Event

Various events have also been planned en route

The bike rally was organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu. "This is basically a tourism promotion event in which 60 bikers will travel through Suransar and Mansar before reaching their final destination Basohli. Various events are also planned en route to promote tourist destinations," Langer told reporters after the flagging-off ceremony at JTGC Sidhra.

Efforts

The bikers will travel nearly 150 km: Officials

The officials said the bikers will travel nearly 150 km before reaching the picturesque Basohli. They will stop at identified spots en route, including the twin lakes of Suransar and Mansar, to participate in tourism promotion events. Congratulating the Tourism Department for the event, the divisional commissioner said efforts are on to promote the Sidhra-Basohli route as a biking and cycling circuit.

Tourism

Tourism in J&K is key sector which boosts economy: Langer

"Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is a key sector which boosts the economy. The Lt. Governor-led administration is making all-out efforts and organizing tourism promotion events to achieve pre-COVID-19 footfall of tourists and promote unexplored destinations," Langer said. He also said Jammu is a tourist-friendly division with a lot to offer to the visitors.

Destinations

An iconic festival being held to promote pilgrimage tourism

"There are a lot of tourist destinations in Poonch-Rajouri, Chenab valley, Patnitop-like hill resorts which have no parallel. The people are tourist-friendly. The tourists will have an enthralling experience and I am sure that they will like to come again and again," Langer said. The divisional commissioner said the administration is holding an iconic festival at various places next week to promote pilgrimage tourism.

Other details

Working on the promotion of border tourism: Langer

The nine-day Navratra festival is scheduled to begin at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, on October 7. The highlight of the festival is a devotional song contest, wrestling competition, Prabhat Pheris, Shobha Yatra, Mata ki Kahani recitation, and other cultural items. Langer said the administration is working on the promotion of border tourism.