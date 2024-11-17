Summarize Simplifying... In short During a rally for BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile, Navneet Rana, a former actor and current BJP member, was subjected to lewd gestures and hooting from some attendees.

'Lewd gestures..hooting': Mob attacks BJP's Navneet Rana's rally

What's the story A rally led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana was disrupted by a mob in Khallar village, Amravati district, Maharashtra on Saturday night. The incident saw chairs being thrown and slogans being raised against Rana. After the disruption, she visited the local police station demanding arrests of those involved in the attack.

Call for justice

Rana demands action, warns of community response

Describing the incident, Rana said that during her speech, "Some people started making lewd gestures and hooting." "But during my speech, some people started making lewd gestures and hooting. I did not react. Then they started raising Allahu Akbar slogans. When party supporters asked them not to use slangs for me, they started throwing chairs," Rana told the media. She warned that if no arrests are made soon, "the whole Hindu community of Amravati will gather here."

Official statement

Police confirm dispute, assure situation under control

Kiran Wankhade, Inspector of the crime branch in Amravati Rural, confirmed a dispute broke out between two groups during the rally. He assured the situation is now under control and urged citizens not to believe in rumors. A case has been registered against unidentified persons involved in the incident and police have been deployed in Khallar village to maintain order.

Political background

Rana's political journey and previous controversies

Rana was campaigning for BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra state polls. A former actor, she was an Independent MP for Amravati from 2019-2024 before joining the BJP earlier this year. The incident came even after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday asked political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds, actions, or words that could be seen as offensive to women's respect and dignity.