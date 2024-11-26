What sparked the royal family clash in Udaipur's City Palace?
Udaipur's City Palace became the epicenter of a bitter row on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishvaraj Singh was denied entry. The incident took place just hours after he was appointed the ceremonial head of the Mewar royal family. His anointment was held at Chittorgarh Fort after his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar, passed away earlier this month.
Family feud escalates into public confrontation
The conflict springs from a long-standing feud between Vishvaraj's father and his estranged brother, Arvind Singh Mewar. Arvind now manages the City Palace and the Ekilingnath temple. He had issued notices against Vishvaraj's planned visit to the sites as part of royal rituals, threatening legal action against trespassing or property damage. In light of the threats, police were heavily deployed outside the City Palace.
Clashes erupt at City Palace, officials attempt mediation
Despite the police presence, tensions escalated with reports stating stones were thrown from inside the palace premises. Vishvaraj and his supporters reached Udaipur in the evening, intending to visit the palace and temple but were stopped by police. Attempts by his supporters to cross barricades led to clashes, resulting in at least three injuries. Senior officials, including Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal and SP Yogesh Goyal, attempted to mediate but talks ended without any resolution.
Administration's response to the dispute, situation under control
Meanwhile, the district administration has swung into action and submitted a report seeking a receiver for a portion of the City Palace area. Vishvaraj and his supporters were denied entry and moved to Jagdish Chowk. District Collector Poswal assured that "the law and order situation is well under control," while police confirmed their presence on-site to manage tensions.