Summarize Simplifying... In short A longstanding feud between members of Udaipur's royal family led to a clash at the City Palace.

Despite police presence, tensions escalated when Vishvaraj and his supporters were denied entry to the palace and temple, resulting in three injuries.

The district administration has since intervened, maintaining law and order, and is seeking a receiver for part of the palace area. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Singh was appointed ceremonial head on Monday

What sparked the royal family clash in Udaipur's City Palace?

By Snehil Singh 10:54 am Nov 26, 202410:54 am

What's the story Udaipur's City Palace became the epicenter of a bitter row on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishvaraj Singh was denied entry. The incident took place just hours after he was appointed the ceremonial head of the Mewar royal family. His anointment was held at Chittorgarh Fort after his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar, passed away earlier this month.

Feud background

Family feud escalates into public confrontation

The conflict springs from a long-standing feud between Vishvaraj's father and his estranged brother, Arvind Singh Mewar. Arvind now manages the City Palace and the Ekilingnath temple. He had issued notices against Vishvaraj's planned visit to the sites as part of royal rituals, threatening legal action against trespassing or property damage. In light of the threats, police were heavily deployed outside the City Palace.

Clash details

Clashes erupt at City Palace, officials attempt mediation

Despite the police presence, tensions escalated with reports stating stones were thrown from inside the palace premises. Vishvaraj and his supporters reached Udaipur in the evening, intending to visit the palace and temple but were stopped by police. Attempts by his supporters to cross barricades led to clashes, resulting in at least three injuries. Senior officials, including Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal and SP Yogesh Goyal, attempted to mediate but talks ended without any resolution.

Administration action

Administration's response to the dispute, situation under control

Meanwhile, the district administration has swung into action and submitted a report seeking a receiver for a portion of the City Palace area. Vishvaraj and his supporters were denied entry and moved to Jagdish Chowk. District Collector Poswal assured that "the law and order situation is well under control," while police confirmed their presence on-site to manage tensions.