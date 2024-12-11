Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in India's Congress party, met with Speaker Om Birla to discuss derogatory remarks made by another member of Parliament, seeking their removal from the record for smoother functioning of the House.

This comes amidst a tumultuous winter session marked by repeated adjournments and a pending motion to remove the Rajya Sabha Chairman for alleged partisanship.

The session is set to conclude on December 20, with Gandhi pushing for a debate on December 13.

Gandhi asked for removal of remarks from parliamentary records

'Parliament must function': Rahul meets Om Birla over 'derogatory' remarks

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, asking for the removal of "derogatory" remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey from parliamentary records. The meeting comes amid continued disruptions in Parliament, with the BJP accusing the Congress of links to billionaire George Soros and the opposition alleging that the BJP is protecting the Adani Group.

Debate demand

Gandhi seeks debate on Adani issue, dismisses personal attacks

During the meeting, Gandhi reiterated his wish for the House to run and a debate to be held on December 13. "No matter what they say about me, we want a debate on December 13. They don't want a discussion on Adani," he said. This was in reference to Dubey's comments in Zero Hour on December 5, which resulted in an adjournment after he accused Congress and Gandhi of colluding with Soros to derail Parliament.

Expunction plea

Congress leaders urge speaker to expunge Dubey's remarks

Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi also wrote to Speaker Birla, urging him to expunge Dubey's remarks to ensure smooth functioning of the House. In his letter, Gogoi expressed deep concern about the defamatory remarks made by Dubey against Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Zero Hour session on December 5. He implored Birla to announce his decision to examine their complaint and remove all defamatory and unparliamentary remarks from the record.

Session disruptions

Winter session of Parliament marked by repeated adjournments

In the Rajya Sabha, around 60 opposition MPs have demanded the removal of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing "extreme partisan." The motion is expected to be brought up in the next session because, according to Article 67 (b), a motion for the removal of the Vice President from his office requires a 14-day notice of intent on the part of members of the Rajya Sabha who are in support of the resolution. The Winter Session will end on December 20.