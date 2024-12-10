Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi's leadership of the INDIA bloc is under scrutiny as key figures, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, endorse Mamata Banerjee instead.

Lalu Prasad Yadav publicly supported Mamata Banerjee

Rahul Gandhi's role in question? More INDIA leaders back Mamata Banerjee

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:52 pm Dec 10, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Several opposition leaders in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have backed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee to lead the alliance. This comes after Banerjee recently said she was ready to take charge if given the opportunity. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav has publicly supported Banerjee, saying, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)."

Leadership tussle

Congress faces isolation amid INDIA bloc's leadership debate

The Congress, which is led by Rahul Gandhi in the INDIA bloc, is feeling isolated after losing elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. Disagreements have also emerged over parliamentary tactics. While Gandhi has been pushing for discussions on the Adani indictment issue, parties like the TMC and others are focusing on issues like price rise and unemployment.

Endorsements

Shiv Sena, NCP founders back Banerjee for INDIA leadership

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar have also backed Banerjee's possible leadership. Raut stressed that his party sees her as a major partner in the alliance. Pawar called Banerjee a prominent national leader with the required capabilities to lead. TMC MP Kirti Azad highlighted Banerjee's experience and success in keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party at bay in West Bengal, mentioning her effective governance and election experience.

Consensus call

RJD leader calls for consensus on INDIA bloc leadership

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD has said he has no problem with Banerjee taking the lead but stressed any decision should be taken through consensus of senior politicians in the coalition. Despite all this, Congress has reiterated Gandhi's position as the glue of the bloc. Ajay Rai, Congress's Uttar Pradesh chief, said, "Rahul Gandhi was our leader and will remain so."

BJP reaction

BJP leaders question opposition alliance's internal dynamics

Amidst all this, BJP leaders have taken jibes at the opposition alliance's internal dynamics. BJP leader Pravin Darekar even questioned if Pawar's support for Banerjee meant that he doubted Gandhi's leadership capabilities. As voices grow for a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will unfold in shaping the opposition's strategy against the ruling BJP government.