Shukla was removed on November 4 following a complaint from the Congress party

Rashmi Shukla reinstated as Maharashtra police chief after polls

By Snehil Singh 06:38 pm Nov 26, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated after the assembly elections. Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from her post on November 4 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a complaint by the Congress party. The state home department confirmed her return to the post on Monday evening.

Complaint details

Congress's complaint led to Shukla's removal

The complaint against Shukla was filed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole. He raised concerns over Shukla's "doubtful integrity" and alleged pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bias. In her absence, Sanjay Kumar Verma was the interim DGP. Despite the ECI's directive for a permanent replacement, Shukla was sent on compulsory leave till the election process ended.

Controversy erupts

Shukla's reinstatement sparks criticism from opposition

With the election results declared and the Model Code of Conduct lifted on Monday, Shukla's leave came to an end. This enabled her to return to her position as DGP. However, her return has drawn flak from opposition parties. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged Shukla's meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the election period violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Career controversy

Allegations of phone tapping mar Shukla's career

Londhe argued "the EC must take this seriously and act against her immediately." He also questioned why similar actions in non-BJP states were addressed differently by the EC. Shukla's career has been marred by controversy, including allegations of phone tapping opposition leaders when she headed the state intelligence department. These allegations led to FIRs being filed against her in Pune and Mumbai in 2022, which were later quashed after the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition came to power.

Reappointment

Shukla's reappointment approved by Chief Minister

After the recent elections, where the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition returned to power with a thumping majority, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cleared a proposal for Shukla's reappointment as DGP. Despite protests from the opposition, Shukla is likely to take charge on Tuesday, marking her official return to office.