Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar

Congress vs BJP in Parliament over Shah's Ambedkar 'fashion' remark

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:15 pm Dec 18, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Parliament proceedings faced disruptions on Wednesday as Congress objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar during his Rajya Sabha speech. Demanding his resignation and an apology, Congress accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar, while the Bharatiya Janata Party criticized the opposition for their "cheap stunts." Congress and opposition MPs, continuing their protests on various issues in Parliament, displayed photographs of Ambedkar and raised "Jai Bhim" slogans within the parliamentary complex.

Statement

What Shah said

The controversy began after Shah, during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name. "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai—Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have secured heaven in seven lives)," Shah remarked, targeting Congress.

Row

What are your sentiments about Ambedkar: Shah

Shah added, "Take his name 100 times more, but I want to say what are your sentiments about him." He stated that Ambedkar resigned from the first Cabinet due to disagreements with Jawaharlal Nehru's government. "Ambedkar ji has said several times that he was not satisfied with the treatment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," he said, adding that Ambedkar was also unhappy with the government's policy approach and its stand on Article 370.

Accusation

Congress accuses BJP of opposing Ambedkar's ideals

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Shah's remarks, saying they expose the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's opposition to Ambedkar's ideals. "When Amit Shah was speaking about Babasaheb, he said, 'If you took God's name as many times as you take Ambedkar's name, you would have got a place in heaven'. This implies...taking Ambedkar's name is a sin. I raised my hand to respond, but I wasn't given the opportunity to speak," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Kharge hits backs

Messiah for Dalits, minorities: Kharge on Ambedkar

Kharge said, "They wanted to implement Manusmriti instead of the Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar did not let this happen, that's why they hate him so much." "The Modi government's ministers must understand that for crores of people like me, Babasaheb is no less than God. He is a messiah for Dalits, tribals, backward, minorities and the poor," he added.

Plan of action

Congress attacks BJP

Earlier, sharing a video clip from Shah's speech, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the remarks, stating, "Only a man who detests the Constitution can insult Babasaheb. Why do Sangh people hate Babasaheb's name so much?" The BJP dismissed the Congress's allegations.

Counterclaim

BJP dismisses Congress's allegations

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a post on X, responded, "Again a cheap trick of the Congress Party. Home Minister Amit Shah Ji was referring to how Congress kept misusing...Ambedkar's name but insulted him and never followed his ideals." BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Shrinate a "fake news factory." He added, "Amit Shah Ji was exposing your party...Clipped video won't change the reality of Congress which hates Baba Saheb Ambedkar!"

AAP's response

Kejriwal criticizes Shah's remarks

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also criticized Shah's remarks, saying, "See how Amit Shah is joking about Babasaheb Ambedkar. These BJP people are so arrogant that they do not respect anyone. Amit Shah Ji, Baba Saheb is no less than a god for every child in this country." "We don't know about heaven, but if Baba Saheb's Constitution was not there, you would not let the oppressed and Dalits live on earth," Kejriwal added.