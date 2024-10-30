Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has defended Delhi's healthcare model against PM Modi's criticism, accusing him of politicizing public health.

Kejriwal questioned the effectiveness of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, citing alleged irregularities and offering to provide a list of beneficiaries from Delhi's healthcare program as proof of its success.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized Ayushman Bharat's eligibility criteria as impractical, noting that owning a refrigerator or motorcycle, or earning above ₹10,000, disqualifies individuals from benefits.

PM Modi spoke at a public gathering in Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:26 pm Oct 30, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Speaking at a public gathering at New Delhi's All India Institute of Ayurveda, he expressed disappointment over the absence of free healthcare for senior citizens in these states. "I apologize to all the elderly aged above 70 years in Delhi and West Bengal," he said.

Political accusations

Kejriwal accuses Modi of politicizing public health issues

Responding to PM Modi's criticism, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal accused him of politicizing public health issues. He defended Delhi's healthcare model, which offers free medical treatment to all residents irrespective of cost. "Pradhan Mantri ji, speaking wrongly over a public health issue and indulging in politics on it is not right," he wrote in a post on X.

Scheme scrutiny

Kejriwal questions effectiveness of Ayushman Bharat scheme

Kejriwal also questioned the efficacy of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, citing alleged irregularities. He claimed he has not met anyone who received treatment under the scheme. The former CM offered to give a list of beneficiaries of Delhi's healthcare program as proof of its success. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj shared Kejriwal's sentiments, calling Ayushman Bharat a "failed" initiative and that patients from states where the scheme is implemented often come to Delhi hospitals for treatment.

Eligibility criticism

AAP leader criticizes Ayushman Bharat's eligibility criteria

AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the eligibility criteria of Ayushman Bharat, terming it impractical. "If you own a refrigerator, a motorcycle, or have an income above ₹10,000, you cannot avail of Ayushman Bharat benefits," Singh claimed. Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana aimed to provide an annual health cover of ₹5 lakh per family for hospitalizations. However, Delhi and West Bengal opted out over its coverage and financial implications.