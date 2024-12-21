Delhi LG Saxena gives ED nod to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has cleared the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. The sanction came after the ED sought permission to prosecute Kejriwal on December 5. The ED alleged that Kejriwal conspired with a group called "South Group" to receive kickbacks of ₹100 crore. The amount was allegedly diverted for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa.
ED accuses Kejriwal of money laundering
The ED's report accuses Kejriwal of involvement in money laundering activities, including the generation, acquisition, and concealment of proceeds of crime. It claims that about ₹45 crore from these proceeds were used for AAP's Goa election campaign. The report further alleges that AAP was the "major beneficiary" of these funds, with Kejriwal responsible for their utilization.
AAP criticizes investigation, accuses BJP of undermining party
In response to the allegations, the AAP has criticized the investigation. The party said, "The so-called liquor scam investigation has dragged on for two years... not a single penny has been recovered. And multiple holes have been highlighted by various courts in the past years." They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine the AAP and Kejriwal.
Delhi HC extends deadline for ED's response
The Delhi High Court has also extended the ED's deadline to respond to the petitions filed by Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The petitions challenge a trial court's cognizance of chargesheets in the excise policy case. The hearing is scheduled for February 5. Earlier, on September 13, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Kejriwal in a related Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case over alleged excise policy irregularities.