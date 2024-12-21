Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has given the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over alleged money laundering.

The ED claims Kejriwal used about ₹45 crore of illicit funds for AAP's Goa election campaign.

AAP has criticized the investigation, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to undermine them.

AAP has criticized the investigation, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to undermine them.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has extended the ED's deadline to respond to petitions challenging the charges, with a hearing set for February 5.

The ED sought permission to prosecute Kejriwal on December 5

Delhi LG Saxena gives ED nod to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal

By Chanshimla Varah 12:08 pm Dec 21, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has cleared the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. The sanction came after the ED sought permission to prosecute Kejriwal on December 5. The ED alleged that Kejriwal conspired with a group called "South Group" to receive kickbacks of ₹100 crore. The amount was allegedly diverted for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa.

Allegations detailed

ED accuses Kejriwal of money laundering

The ED's report accuses Kejriwal of involvement in money laundering activities, including the generation, acquisition, and concealment of proceeds of crime. It claims that about ₹45 crore from these proceeds were used for AAP's Goa election campaign. The report further alleges that AAP was the "major beneficiary" of these funds, with Kejriwal responsible for their utilization.

AAP's response

AAP criticizes investigation, accuses BJP of undermining party

In response to the allegations, the AAP has criticized the investigation. The party said, "The so-called liquor scam investigation has dragged on for two years... not a single penny has been recovered. And multiple holes have been highlighted by various courts in the past years." They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine the AAP and Kejriwal.

Court proceedings

Delhi HC extends deadline for ED's response

The Delhi High Court has also extended the ED's deadline to respond to the petitions filed by Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The petitions challenge a trial court's cognizance of chargesheets in the excise policy case. The hearing is scheduled for February 5. Earlier, on September 13, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Kejriwal in a related Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case over alleged excise policy irregularities.