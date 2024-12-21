Summarize Simplifying... In short The death toll from the Jaipur LPG tanker blast has risen to 14. The Rajasthan and central governments have announced compensation for the victims' families and the injured.

The fire from the blast lasted eight hours, damaging several vehicles.

Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Death toll climbs to 14

By Chanshimla Varah 10:54 am Dec 21, 202410:54 am

What's the story The death toll in the Jaipur-Ajmer highway liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker explosion has climbed to 14, officials confirmed on Saturday. The accident took place on Friday morning when an LPG tanker rammed into a truck, resulting in a massive fire that consumed at least 37 vehicles. Of the nearly 80 people injured in the accident, at least 30 are said to be critical.

Compensation declared

Government announces compensation, PM Modi expresses condolences

In the wake of the tragedy, the Rajasthan government announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the injured. The central government also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for kin of those who lost their loved ones in the incident. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety has sought a detailed report on the incident by January 20.

Probe initiated

Investigation underway, report requested by Supreme Court committee

A high-level committee will probe all angles of this accident, including possible road construction factors. A police case has also been registered to further investigate this incident. Per a preliminary report by the police, the accident took place around 5:30am when the LPG tanker's outlet nozzle was damaged in the collision, causing a gas leak and fire.

Official response

Chief minister visits victims, health minister reports condition

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also visited hospitals to meet victims and ensure they received proper medical care. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said nearly half of those hospitalized were in critical condition. "All doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff were called in to manage the situation," Khimsar said. The fire, which reportedly lasted for eight hours, damaged several vehicles, including trailers, trucks, buses, and motorcycles.