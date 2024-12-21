MP: 4 family members, including 2 children, charred to death
A devastating fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district claimed the lives of four family members on Saturday. The victims were asleep when the fire broke out in a dairy shop on the ground floor of their building and quickly spread to their residence on the second floor. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh (35), Gayatri (30), Ishika (10), and Chirag (7).
Short circuit suspected as cause of fatal fire
The authorities are investigating the incident, with a short circuit being the prime suspect behind the fire's origin. Dewas's Superintendent of Police, Puneet Gahlot, said, "Initial investigation suggests that a short circuit may have caused the fire." Firefighters were quickly dispatched to douse the blaze after reports of the incident. The charred bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.