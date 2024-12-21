Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual influencer from Delhi, known for his devotional content on Instagram, has filed a complaint against several YouTubers for trolling him.

Arora, who has a following of over 950,000, alleges harassment and defamation, and has demanded a First Information Report against the accused.

The case, which has already seen one court hearing, is set for its next on January 3.

10-year-old spiritual orator files complaint against YouTubers for trolling him

What's the story Ten-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora has filed a lawsuit against a few YouTubers for allegedly trolling him and Sanatana Dharma on social media platforms. The complaint was filed in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh by his lawyer, Pankaj Arya. "A bunch of people have started a campaign against Abhinav Arora and Sanatana Dharma," he said. He added that they won't spare the accused, even if it means approaching the higher courts like the Supreme Court or high court.

Arya has also demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused YouTubers. He confirmed that a court hearing in this regard has already taken place. The next hearing is scheduled for January 3. In October, he had also filed a complaint against seven YouTubers, accusing them of harassment and defamation.

Arora is a spiritual influencer and self-proclaimed "bal sant" (child saint) from Delhi. He is well-known for his devotional videos and lessons on Instagram, where he has over 950,000 followers. He creates engaging content on Hindu festivals, scripture recitations, and interactions with prominent religious leaders. However, numerous people have questioned his authenticity and spiritual credibility.