Atul Subhash's mother moves SC for 4-year-old grandson's custody

By Chanshimla Varah 04:42 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Anju Modi, the mother of deceased Bengaluru engineer Atul Subhash, has approached the Supreme Court seeking custody of her four-year-old grandson. The child's whereabouts remain unknown as neither his mother, Nikita Singhania, nor her family have disclosed it. To recall, Subhash died by suicide on December 9, leaving behind video and written notes alleging harassment and false accusations from his wife and in-laws.

Supreme Court issues notices, next hearing scheduled

A Supreme Court bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh has issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka seeking clarity on the child's whereabouts. The next hearing is set for January 7. Meanwhile, several arrests have been made in connection with Subhash's suicide. On December 16, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and her brother Anurag were arrested by Karnataka Police on charges of abetment to suicide.

Singhania family contests custody claims

Modi has accused the Singhania family of obstructing efforts to locate her grandson. Subhash's father Pawan Kumar has also publicly demanded custody of his grandson. However, the Singhania family is contesting these claims. In Allahabad High Court, senior counsel Manish Tiwary sought anticipatory bail for Nikita's uncle and also an accused, Sushil Singhania, citing his age and health issues. Justice Ashutosh Srivastava granted pre-arrest bail with conditions, including ₹50,000 bond and surrendering his passport.

Subhash's family alleges harassment, demands justice

Subhash's family has alleged Nikita and her family harassed him with false legal cases and monetary demands. The family has vowed to not immerse Subhash's ashes till justice is served. "The others behind this incident should also be arrested," Subhash's brother, Bikas Kumar said. "We will not get justice till all false cases registered against us are withdrawn." He added, "I am equally concerned about my nephew (son of Subhash). His safety is a matter of serious concern for us."