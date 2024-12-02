Summarize Simplifying... In short Mehbooba Mufti, an Indian politician, criticized India's lack of job opportunities and infrastructure, drawing parallels between India and Bangladesh over minority rights issues.

This comes amid religious tensions over disputed religious sites and a diplomatic row sparked by the arrest of a Hindu priest in Bangladesh.

By Snehil Singh 12:29 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has courted controversy with her remarks comparing the treatment of minorities in India and Bangladesh. She voiced concerns over the present situation in India, comparing it to the time of 1947. "Today, I am afraid that the situation which was during 1947, we are being taken toward that direction," she said.

Mufti criticizes lack of job opportunities, infrastructure

Mufti also criticized the lack of job opportunities and poor infrastructure in India. She referred to the November 24 incident in Sambhal as "very unfortunate." Four people were killed and many injured amid clashes over a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. The mosque is embroiled in a legal dispute over claims it was built on a Hindu temple site.

Mufti highlights religious harmony at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Mufti also referred to a similar controversy at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, where a petition has alleged the presence of a Shiva temple. She emphasized Ajmer Sharif Dargah is an epitome of religious harmony, now being questioned for possible temple remains. Comparing India to Bangladesh, Mufti said, "If atrocities are committed on minorities in India also, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh?"

Diplomatic row intensifies between India and Bangladesh

A diplomatic row between India and Bangladesh has escalated after Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Dhaka. Das, who was associated with ISKCON and spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on sedition charges. His arrest triggered clashes which left a lawyer dead. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, India urges protection

Reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, including vandalism at three Hindu temples in Chattogram, have emerged. Visuals of disrespect toward the Indian flag have also strained the relations between the two countries. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded an end to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. India urged the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to ensure the protection of minority communities' rights and safety.