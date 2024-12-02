Summarize Simplifying... In short The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has reportedly chosen Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister, with Shrikant Shinde, son of Shinde, potentially becoming Deputy Chief Minister.

The alliance's meeting was delayed due to disagreements, but they managed to secure a majority in the recent elections with 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

Post-election, controversies arose with accusations of conspiracy and criticisms over the inclusion of Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Shinde's government. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:39 am Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Devendra Fadnavis is set to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday. The BJP legislature party leader will be elected in a meeting on Monday or Tuesday. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's decision on the CM's appointment.

Deputy speculation

Shinde's son may be appointed as deputy CM

There is also speculation that Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, may be made deputy chief minister. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), will decide on cabinet positions by consensus. BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said the new chief minister's name has been finalized but is awaiting confirmation from senior leadership.

Delayed discussions

Mahayuti alliance's meeting postponed amid disagreements

Despite Shinde's "unconditional support," a meeting of Mahayuti allies was deferred on Friday, hinting at possible differences. Discussions among Mahayuti leaders are now likely to take place on Monday. The BJP is yet to convene its legislature party meeting, however, Shiv Sena and NCP have elected their legislature party leaders.

Election results

Mahayuti alliance secures majority in recent elections

The Mahayuti alliance had won 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the recent elections. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41 seats. Danve said if Shiv Sena had not split and fought with BJP, the margin of their victory would have been bigger.

Post-election disputes

Controversies and criticisms follow election results

Separately, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Gaikwad accused local MP Prataprao Jadhav and BJP's Sanjay Kute of conspiring against him by fielding a rival candidate from Shiv Sena (UBT). Gulabrao Patil, a minister in the outgoing government, commented on the election results and questioned why Ajit Pawar-led NCP was included in Shinde's government. NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari responded by advising Patil to refrain from making careless remarks.