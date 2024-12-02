Fadnavis pick for CM; role likely for Shinde's son: Report
Devendra Fadnavis is set to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday. The BJP legislature party leader will be elected in a meeting on Monday or Tuesday. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's decision on the CM's appointment.
Shinde's son may be appointed as deputy CM
There is also speculation that Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, may be made deputy chief minister. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), will decide on cabinet positions by consensus. BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said the new chief minister's name has been finalized but is awaiting confirmation from senior leadership.
Mahayuti alliance's meeting postponed amid disagreements
Despite Shinde's "unconditional support," a meeting of Mahayuti allies was deferred on Friday, hinting at possible differences. Discussions among Mahayuti leaders are now likely to take place on Monday. The BJP is yet to convene its legislature party meeting, however, Shiv Sena and NCP have elected their legislature party leaders.
Mahayuti alliance secures majority in recent elections
The Mahayuti alliance had won 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the recent elections. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41 seats. Danve said if Shiv Sena had not split and fought with BJP, the margin of their victory would have been bigger.
Controversies and criticisms follow election results
Separately, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Gaikwad accused local MP Prataprao Jadhav and BJP's Sanjay Kute of conspiring against him by fielding a rival candidate from Shiv Sena (UBT). Gulabrao Patil, a minister in the outgoing government, commented on the election results and questioned why Ajit Pawar-led NCP was included in Shinde's government. NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari responded by advising Patil to refrain from making careless remarks.