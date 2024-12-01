Summarize Simplifying... In short The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, won the recent Assembly elections in Maharashtra, but a week later, the Chief Minister (CM) is yet to be named.

BJP, the largest party with 132 seats, is expected to provide the next CM, likely Devendra Fadnavis, with two deputy CMs from the other alliance members.

The official announcement and oath-taking ceremony are scheduled for December 5. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Thackeray termed BJP's move 'pure anarchy'

'Insult to Maharashtra': Aaditya Thackeray on delay in government formation

By Snehil Singh 06:50 pm Dec 01, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the delay in forming a new government in Maharashtra, calling it an "insult" to the state. In a post on X, he asked why the president's rule hasn't been enforced yet. Thackeray also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for announcing a swearing-in date without staking a claim to form the government, terming the move "pure anarchy."

Election results

Mahayuti alliance's victory and government formation delay

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections. The results were declared on November 23. However, over a week later, no CM has been named yet. The oath-taking ceremony is set to take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to attend.

CM speculation

Fadnavis frontrunner for CM, Shinde's health and Thackeray's criticism

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is seen as the frontrunner for the CM post. Fadnavis has held the post twice before and was deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena leader Shinde has announced that the CM candidate will be decided on Monday. "Our government's work in the last 2.5 years will be written in golden letters in history... This is why people have given us a historic mandate," he said.

Election outcome

BJP secures most seats, next CM to be from BJP

In the recently held elections, the BJP was the largest party, winning 132 seats of 288. Its allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. On the other hand, the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) could manage only a combined 50 seats. NCP's Ajit Pawar said the next CM will be from BJP with two deputy CMs from other Mahayuti constituents.